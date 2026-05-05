Standoff underway after suspect fires at Kenosha police

A standoff is underway in Kenosha, where police say they are negotiating with a suspect who fired at officers during a domestic violence-related call.

Police were called to the 4900 block of 14th Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect fired at officers who were attempting to arrest him. No officers were struck by gunfire. Police say the suspect is "contained in an area home."

Additional resources have been deployed to the area to safely resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

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