SOMERS — Somers voters rejected a permanent $1.3 million property tax increase Tuesday that would have hired eight new full-time firefighter-paramedics, and now the Village Board faces difficult decisions about how to maintain emergency services without the new revenue.

The referendum failed with more than 60% of voters saying no. Final results showed 1,417 votes against the measure and 920 in favor.

Without the additional funding, the Somers Fire and Rescue Department will continue relying on off-duty personnel and mutual aid from neighboring departments whenever a third ambulance is needed. The department has seen an 89% increase in calls over the last decade, responding to a record 1,778 calls in 2025 alone, with two simultaneous emergencies happening 728 times that year.

The Village had already secured a federal FEMA SAFER grant in 2025 that partially funds the eight additional positions for three years. Trustees will now need to decide how to cover the Village's share of those costs — potentially pulling from reserves or borrowing. Budget cuts alone aren't expected to solve the problem.

WATCH: Somers voters rejected a $1.3M tax increase for more firefighters — Here's what that means

Voters reject Somers EMS referendum

Public safety already makes up approximately 59% of the Village's current budget, and many non-public safety services are state-mandated.

Somers resident Todd Niles, who has lived in the community for over a decade, voted no, but says he understands the need for more personnel.

Todd Niles

"We do need emergency services — if the ambulance and the fire are tied up at an apartment complex and I have a heart attack, I do want somebody to come here and get me," Niles said. "The cost should be shared differently between homeowners and apartment complex owners. I would have voted yes if the apartments were paying their fair share."

Fire Chief Ben Andersen said in a statement that, "trustees are evaluating how to address obligations under the SAFER grant and sustain necessary service levels. The Village will keep residents informed about next steps."

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