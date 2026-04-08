SOMERS — Somers residents voted down a permanent $1.3 million property tax increase Tuesday that would have hired eight new full-time firefighter-paramedics for the Somers Fire and Rescue Department.

The referendum failed with more than 60% of voters saying no. Final results showed 1,417 votes against the measure and 920 in favor.

WATCH: Somers voters reject $1.3 million tax increase for eight new firefighter-paramedics

Voters reject Somers property tax increase

The tax increase would have allowed the department to staff all three of its ambulances simultaneously around the clock. Right now, the Somers Fire and Rescue Department can only guarantee two ambulances are staffed and ready at any given time.

When a third is needed, the department relies on off-duty personnel coming in from home or mutual aid from neighboring departments.

Residents were split on the decision.

"Happy that there is a referendum and that we do have a chance to get out here and you know voice our opinion on it," said Amanda Little, a Somers resident who voted yes.

Amanda Little

Others felt the cost was too high.

"It's just too much. Somers are spending way too much money," said Barbara and Jon, Somers residents who voted no.

Barbara and Jon

Over the last ten years, calls for service have increased by 89%. In 2025 alone, the department responded to a record 1,778 calls — and 728 times, multiple emergencies were happening simultaneously.

For the average Somers homeowner with an assessed value of $355,000, an approved referendum would have meant an estimated $405 increase on their property tax bill starting in December 2026.

Tonight, the question of how to improve emergency response in Somers remains unanswered.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip