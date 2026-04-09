'She lit up every room': Friends remember Layla Stahl as mother faces homicide charge in her 2022 death

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County mother has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 2022 death of her six-year-old daughter — a case that went unsolved for nearly four years. For those who loved Layla, the years that followed were filled with unanswered questions.

Christina L. Torchia, 33, of the Village of Somers, was formally charged following an investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office into the April 20, 2022, death of her daughter, Layla Stahl.

Watch: Friends remember Layla Stahl as mother faces homicide charge in her 2022 death

Friends remember Layla Stahl as mother faces homicide charge in her 2022 death

On that date, sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of 15th Place after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Layla was found deceased in her bedroom. At the time, investigators observed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

"She just lit up any day. It was like she was just so full of joy — and you don't sometimes realize till that joy is not there anymore how much they really did affect even just your day, your weeks, just every single day," said Veronica Foster, a long-time family friend.

The case took a new turn in July 2024, when sheriff's detectives became involved in a separate investigation involving Torchia — in which she attempted to solicit the homicide of another individual. Torchia later pleaded guilty to Solicitation of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and was sentenced to the maximum penalty.

That investigation prompted detectives to re-examine Layla's death. In early 2026, investigators conducted an extensive review of evidence, re-interviewed witnesses, and pursued new investigative leads.

On March 12, detectives conducted a lengthy interview with Torchia, during which they identified numerous inconsistencies and statements contradicted by the evidence.

Following consultation with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office and Medical Examiner Patrice Hall, a court order was obtained to amend the manner of death. A Kenosha County judge approved the request — officially changing Layla Stahl's manner of death to homicide.

Torchia has since been formally charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

For Foster, the new developments have reopened a wound she thought was beginning to heal.

"You've grieved, you've kind of gotten over it — and now it's like you're starting from step one again," Foster said. "It's scary to think about what could have happened. If there's different circumstances that come to light, I feel like we'd have to grieve it all over again in a different way."

Sheriff Zoerner released a statement saying, "Time does not erase responsibility, and it does not diminish our duty to seek justice. This case remained a priority for our investigators, even when the answers were not immediately clear. Layla deserved better, and we will continue to pursue justice on her behalf."

Torchia is currently serving time for the 2024 solicitation charge. Her court date in the homicide case was moved. We will continue to follow this case as it moves through the courts.

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