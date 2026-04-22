SALEM LAKES — The Village of Salem Lakes declared a state of emergency after days of heavy rainfall caused road damage, property damage, and multiple rescues across the community. Village officials say Salem Lakes has already exhausted all available local resources and is now seeking help from Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin.

Officials are urging residents to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, warning that even a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle off the road — and that hidden debris, open ditches, and unstable ground may be concealed beneath the surface.

For six-year Salem Lakes resident Angelique Muchka, the flooding has been unlike anything she has experienced living here.

Angelique Muchka

"I don't think I've ever been this nervous living out here for flood damage," Muchka said. "We're on wells out here — now it's like, what's in the water."

That concern is exactly why the county is now offering free well water testing kits to residents whose wells may have been impacted by the flooding.

Salem Lakes resident Lucy Zullo stopped by Village Hall to pick up a kit.

Lucy Zullo

"I've never had well water before. I'm not sure if I want to drink it or not," Zullo said. "I thought this is a good way to start, to test it and see what's good and bad."

Village Administrator Mike Kostiuk says water testing is just the beginning.

Watch: Salem Lakes declares state of emergency after flooding — here's how to get a free well water testing kit

Emergency declared in Salem Lakes

"As the floodwaters come up, bacteria quickly grow in wells. One of the things we're gonna enter into in the next few weeks is recovery efforts, cleanup efforts," Kostiuk said. "We're gonna have resources available for not just the water testing, but also for cleaning up."

Free well water testing kits are available at these locations across the county:

Test kits may be picked up during business hours at the following locations:

◼ Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road (Highway F), 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Samples will be collected at all locations Tuesday-Thursday this week and Monday-Thursday next week.

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