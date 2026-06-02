RANDALL — A serious motorcycle crash in Randall this week brought three local fire departments together to save two critically injured victims. But now those same three departments are at the center of a debate that could change emergency response in this community.

The towns of Randall and Wheatland and the Village of Twin Lakes are exploring whether to consolidate their three separate fire departments into one single joint department. The Town of Randall recently took a preliminary vote to form a joint fire commission — the first step in a process that could ultimately eliminate both of Randall's current fire stations and Wheatland's current station.

A state-funded study obtained by TMJ4 News reveals why officials say the change may be necessary.

The Randall Fire Department's two main pumpers are from 1994 — more than 30 years old and beyond their recommended service life. Volunteer numbers are declining — with only 23 members in Randall and 15 in Wheatland — both below regional norms. And in 2025 — only 11% of Randall's calls were responded to in under six minutes. The study concludes these challenges are structural — not temporary — and will only get worse over time.

Town Chairman Mark Nordigian says the goal is simple, better service at the best value for residents.

Watch: Randall residents sound off on possible 3-way fire dept consolidation; state-funded study reveals concerns

Randall, Twin Lakes, Wheatland weigh merger

"We have challenges moving forward — volunteers, lack of volunteers, aging infrastructure, aging apparatus, aging equipment," Nordigian said. "We have to continue to address those."

But long-time residents are not convinced. Dan Anderson says a system that has served this tight-knit rural community for generations should not be dismantled.

"We have had a good system going for a long time, and I think if they break the wheels, it's gonna be bad news," Anderson said. "It's a small town — everybody knows each other. It messes up the system."

Bill Harris echoed those concerns, saying one department simply cannot cover this rural area.

"I don't think it's a great idea," Harris said. "I don't think there'll be enough balance in one spot to cover this area."

The Town Board emphasizes that no final decision has been made. The consolidation study is available on the Town of Randall's website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip