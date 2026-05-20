Police search for Mount Pleasant man not seen since Saturday

Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 71-year-old Paul James Alexander.

Alexander is described as a Black male standing 6'2" and weighing 292 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Photo submitted

He was last seen between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at his residence. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a red and black plaid thermal shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes.

He left the home in his 2026 blue Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO with Wisconsin plates: ALU8144.

He was planning to visit relatives in Columbus, Ohio, and had a dialysis appointment scheduled for Sunday, May 17, in Ohio. Relatives were unaware that he was coming to Ohio.

Alexander's vehicle was last seen on camera in Kansas at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Anyone with information should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip