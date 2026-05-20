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Police search for Mount Pleasant man not seen since Saturday

Paul James Alexander and vehicle
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Paul James Alexander and vehicle
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Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 71-year-old Paul James Alexander.

Alexander is described as a Black male standing 6'2" and weighing 292 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

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He was last seen between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at his residence. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a red and black plaid thermal shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes.

He left the home in his 2026 blue Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO with Wisconsin plates: ALU8144.

He was planning to visit relatives in Columbus, Ohio, and had a dialysis appointment scheduled for Sunday, May 17, in Ohio. Relatives were unaware that he was coming to Ohio.

Alexander's vehicle was last seen on camera in Kansas at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

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Anyone with information should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

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Meet your Kenosha County reporter: Glenda Valdes