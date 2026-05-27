PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — The area of 22nd Avenue and 91st Street in Pleasant Prairie has reopened after being closed due to what the Pleasant Prairie Police Department described as a serious crash.
WATCH: Pleasant Prairie crash keeps 91st Street closed; 22nd Avenue reopens
The department shared the alert on Facebook early Wednesday morning, informing the public about the closure as an investigation into what it described as a “serious motor vehicle crash” was underway.
Around 7 a.m., police shared an update that 22nd Avenue was reopened, but 91st Street between 22nd Avenue and 24th Avenue would remain closed for the time being.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
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