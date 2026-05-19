Part of 24th Street in Kenosha closed for emergency repairs

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha on Tuesday announced that 24th Street between 14th Avenue and Sheridan Road is closed to traffic due to emergency infrastructure repairs.

The closure is anticipated to remain in place through Saturday, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time while the work is completed.

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