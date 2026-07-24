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Paris residents pack PSC hearing on proposed natural gas plant

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission held its final public hearing Thursday on the proposed Red Oak Ridge Energy Center — and the Town of Paris showed up.
Paris residents pack PSC hearing on proposed natural gas plant
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PARIS — The Wisconsin Public Service Commission held its final public hearing Thursday on the proposed Red Oak Ridge Energy Center — and the Town of Paris showed up.

Dozens of residents packed the Paris Town Hall as the PSC heard testimony on the proposed 1,186 megawatt natural gas plant — proposed by Invenergy — that would be one of the largest in Wisconsin.

If approved — it would join two other natural gas plants already in Paris — one operating since 1995 and another currently under construction nearby. The developer hopes to begin construction in mid-2027 with the plant online by 2030.

Supporters say the plant is essential.

"It's absolutely needed," said Josh Birong. "If we're not going to build more power plants — you're going to have rolling brownouts. Industries aren't going to come here and develop. We're going to lose jobs."

But opponents — who packed the room — say the plant is not being built for them.

Watch: Paris residents pack PSC hearing on proposed natural gas plant

Paris residents pack PSC hearing on proposed natural gas plant

"We the residents do not need this gas plant — this is for the data centers," said Paris resident Rachel Kirschner. "Please — please deny this gas plant."

Dan Laska said the community feels unheard by state regulators.

"We want to be represented — not ruled," Laska said. "We need our leaders to look at other areas where this has happened — talk to those communities. Do they like it? Is it good for them?"

Resident Cassie Steiner called it a risk the community should not have to bear.

"This is a huge risk on the community — for powering data centers and private company profits," she said.

The developer responded — saying in a statement that electricity demand in Wisconsin is projected to rise 40% in the next six years — and that the plant would bring up to $2.4 million a year in new local revenue.

The PSC will now review the full record — including Thursday's testimony — before making a final decision expected later this year.

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Meet your Kenosha County reporter: Glenda Valdes