PARIS, Wis. — Residents of the Town of Paris are speaking out against a proposed natural gas power plant that could become one of the largest in Wisconsin — and they want the public to know the final hearing is just days away.

WATCH: Paris residents fight proposed natural gas plant ahead of PSC hearing

Paris residents fight proposed large-scale natural gas plant ahead of PSC hearing

Red Oak Ridge Energy Center — a 1,186-megawatt natural gas plant proposed by Invenergy in the Town of Paris — is under final review by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The applicant says the plant would primarily operate during periods of peak electrical demand and would support the fast-growing Kenosha region with good-paying jobs and revenue for local services. The developer also cited growing energy demand from data centers and AI facilities in southeastern Wisconsin as a driver for the project.

But some residents say they don't want the gas plant near their homes.

"This isn't for the people — this is 100% for data centers," said Paris resident Rachel Kirschner. "Why should we breathe the air from a gas plant for the profit of another company?"

Paris residents

Resident Arieahn Bennett says many of her neighbors had no idea the project was coming.

"A lot of the people on my rural road had no idea until I put signs in my front yard," Bennett said. "That concerns me — that people are going to have something that impacts their land, their water, their health, their families, and they had no idea it was coming."

For Amy — a Paris resident with five acres she hopes to pass down to her children — the stakes are deeply personal.

"This is bad news for the Town of Paris," she said. "We have to come together, we have to unite, and we have to stick to our guns and try to fight this."

The Town of Paris chairperson also weighed in, saying the town feels it is carrying an 'unfair burden of energy projects' and that there is 'a growing frustration with state-level decisions that leave residents feeling their voices are not heard.'

“Access to affordable and reliable power is critical for all residents and businesses in the fast-growing Kenosha region, and we’ve continuously engaged with the community to share information about this important project. Red Oak Ridge Energy Center will provide an essential power backstop during periods of peak demand. It will also directly support the local economy through good-paying jobs and revenue for local services,” said Daniel Birmingham, developer, Red Oak Ridge.

The final public hearing is July 23rd at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the Town of Paris Safety Building or via Zoom. Residents who want to weigh in can submit comments to the PSC using docket number 9837-CE-100 at psc.wi.gov.

TMJ4 News will continue to follow this story.

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