One person airlifted from Town of Randall following vehicle crash, three others injured

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee in critical, but stable condition after a two-vehicle crash in the area of the 38500 block of CTH F (87th Street) in the Town of Randall on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, the Town of Randall Fire Department, and the Town of Wheatland Fire Department responded to the crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle with heavy damage in the roadway, and a second vehicle was found around 20 yards off the roadway within a tree line.

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue

According to initial reports, three people were in one vehicle, and the sole occupant of the second vehicle, an adult male, sustained critical injuries.

One female patient was found in a nearby field.

Due to the number of patients and the severity of the crash, additional ambulances from the Richmond Fire Protection District in Illinois and Elkhorn Area Fire Department were requested, as well as Flight for Life.

Ground ambulances transported patients to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, and the critically injured man was airlifted to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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