Mount Pleasant man killed in Kenosha park shooting

A Mount Pleasant man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning during a disturbance at Lincoln Park in Kenosha.

The Kenosha Police Department responded to a report of a large gathering at the park, with noise and battery complaints, around 12:05 a.m.

Cam'ron Barker, 18, of Mount Pleasant was transported to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds but later succumbed to his injuries.

During the incident, a female juvenile sustained a leg injury that is not believed to be a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kukowski at 262-605-5294, Detective Morrissey at 262-605-5939 or the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

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