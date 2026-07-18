Man convicted of murdering Andrew Pfannkuche and his dog sentenced to life in prison without parole

KENOSHA, WI — Justin Tercek will spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of parole for the murder of Andrew Pfannkuche and the killing of his dog Jake.

A Kenosha County judge handed down the sentence Friday, rejecting the possibility of extended supervision. Tercek was found guilty in April of the murder, which investigators say occurred on Feb. 3, 2025, just three days after Pfannkuche moved into a new home in Kenosha.

The home had previously belonged to Tercek's grandmother. Investigators say Tercek came to the home multiple times that day, returning a final time to kill Pfannkuche and his pet dog.

The motive remains unclear to both the family and the judge. Tercek's attorneys say he maintains his innocence. He declined to speak in court.

Family members filled the courtroom Friday, many asking the judge for the maximum penalty.

Antionette Leon, Pfannkuche's niece, addressed the court.

"We both family and friends live in a constant, irreparable void because of Justin's actions," Leon said.

Pfannkuche's daughter, Andrea Pfannkuche, spoke about the milestones her family has reached without their father.

"Dad hasn't been here to see any of it. We have not been able to talk to him about any of it, and while these are all big important moments that dad hasn't been able to see, there are so many small ones too," Andrea Pfannkuche said.

While the family considers the sentence justice, they say it cannot replace what they lost.

"I do want to express that there is no winning or closure today, nothing will ever bring my uncle Andy or Jake back, we want nothing more than to hear his laugh, hug him and see him at our family dinners, birthdays and family holidays, but we can't," Leon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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