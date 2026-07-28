Kenoshan starts his own Free Blockbuster, honors late grandfather's video store legacy

KENOSHA — Logan Kelley's grandfather was in the movie business before Blockbuster even existed. Now, the 20-year-old Kenosha resident with autism is carrying on that legacy in his own way.

Logan created a Free Blockbuster movie exchange — inspired by the popular Little Free Library concept — where visitors are encouraged to leave a movie and take a movie. The project is completely free and designed to bring neighbors together through a shared love of film.

"So it's like a free library — but for DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu-ray and 4K — basically physical media," Logan said. "You take a movie, you leave a movie. We got all sorts of stuff for the kids, a lot of good stuff."

Logan's Free Blockbuster

The project has deep personal meaning. The back of the movie box features a tribute to Logan's late grandfather, who owned Mr. Video, one of the first video store chains in Wisconsin and Illinois, opening seven years before Blockbuster.

"My grandpa, he opened the first video store in Wisconsin and Illinois — seven years before Blockbuster did," Logan said. "It's an honor. My grandpa, Mr. Video, he's a legend."

The box itself was a community effort, donated and restored by local businesses that believed in Logan's vision. It is now listed on the national Free Blockbuster map, one of only a handful of locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

Logan's dad, James, reached out to TMJ4 News hoping someone would tell his son's story.

"He loves movies, I grew up with movies, my dad owned a chain of video stores — one of the first in Illinois and Wisconsin," James said. "Logan is kind of following in his grandfather's footsteps. There's so much negativity out there nowadays — it's good to have something positive in the area."

Logan recommends the Free Blockbuster for movie collectors and families with kids, noting that streaming services keep removing content and physical media is the answer.

To visit or follow updates, search Logan's Free Blockbuster on Facebook and Instagram.

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