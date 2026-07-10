LAKE GENEVA — Cleanup efforts continue across Walworth County after powerful storms swept through the area, leaving widespread damage — and this week, help is coming from across the county line.

The Disaster Response Team of Kenosha reached out to TMJ4 News directly to come see their volunteers in action in Lake Geneva. The team is set up at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 700 N Bloomfield Rd in Lake Geneva — and will be there through the week helping residents with damage assessments, home cleanups, and delivering food and water to families still recovering.

Volunteer Sonya Rangel — who TMJ4 News first met at a food giveaway in Kenosha back in November — was on the phones coordinating volunteers and sending help to homes across the area.

"I just think it's such a cool example of what it means to be a good friend — a good neighbor — a good human," Rangel said. "If my family was in a similar situation, I would want neighboring counties to do the same. That's what makes the Disaster Response Team a unique organization — we don't just stay in Kenosha in our own backyard. We really try to serve our neighboring counties and communities as well."

Watch: Kenosha volunteers cross county lines to help Walworth Co residents recover from powerful storms

Kenosha volunteers help Walworth County residents

Volunteer Dick Caravaetta spent the day going door to door — knocking on doors and assessing damage to make sure every family gets the help they need.

"Help those in need — regardless of where they are and where they live," Caravaetta said. "We make sure we head over here and work with them."

For Rangel — the message to Walworth County residents is simple.

"If we all just work together, keep a good attitude, keep the kindness — we know we'll get through it," she said.

The Disaster Response Team of Kenosha will be at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva through the week. For more information on how to get help or volunteer — visit this website.

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