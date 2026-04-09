Kenosha resident in custody after police find four-year-old boy with gunshot wound

KENOSHA — A four-year-old boy was located by the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday evening after responding to a report of a person who had been shot, the department said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The child was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee via medical flight with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

A 22-year-old Kenosha resident was taken into custody in connection with this incident.

The suspect is being charged with Injury by Negligent Use of a Weapon, along with additional offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip