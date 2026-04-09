Kenosha resident in custody after police find four-year-old boy with gunshot wound

KENOSHA — A four-year-old boy was located by the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday evening after responding to a report of a person who had been shot, the department said in a statement on Thursday morning.
The child was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee via medical flight with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
A 22-year-old Kenosha resident was taken into custody in connection with this incident.
The suspect is being charged with Injury by Negligent Use of a Weapon, along with additional offenses.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
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