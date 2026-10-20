Kenosha police seeking person of interest in death investigation

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are searching for a person of interest in a death investigation who they believe is armed, dangerous and unstable.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Michael O'Neal Fleming. He was last seen in the northwest part of the city wearing all black with a larger body or sling backpack, police say.

He's described as about 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds with short hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a noticeable gait when walking.

Kenosha Police Department An undated courtesy photo of Michael O'Neal Fleming.

If you see him, police say call 911 immediately and avoid contact.

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