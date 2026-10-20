Two found dead at Kenosha apartment as police search for man also suspected in deadly Seattle shooting

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after two people were found dead at the Villa Royale Apartments.

Police confirmed to TMJ4 News that the two deaths are connected. Authorities have identified 33-year-old Michael O'Neal Fleming as a person of interest in a death investigation.

According to KING 5 News in Seattle, Fleming is also suspected of fatally shooting a 36-year-old gas station employee in Seattle on October 13.

Back in Kenosha, residents at Villa Royale say the police presence has left them concerned.

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Bob Rosenthal, who has lived at the apartment complex for two years, described it as a normally quiet community.

Rosenthal said he first noticed police activity Monday afternoon. During his usual morning walk Tuesday, he spotted several police cars and crime scene tape.

"I see the yellow tape and I see a sign up says crime scene ... so something is up," Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal says he's concerned about whether Fleming has been located.

"It makes you wonder, like, did they catch the guy or not?" he said. "There's places to hide. There are a lot of empty units, there's empty garages they can get into."

According to Kenosha police, Fleming was last seen in the northwest part of the city. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds and may be wearing all black while carrying a large sling bag.

Police are urging anyone who sees Fleming not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

The circumstances surrounding the two deaths remain under investigation.

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