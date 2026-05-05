Kenosha Police searching for 31-year-old who escaped from Kenosha Correctional Center

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is currently looking for a 31-year-old male who escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center (KCC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Jonathan Taylor is described as a 5'9" white male, weighing 201 lbs, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

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