Kenosha Police searching for 31-year-old who escaped from Kenosha Correctional Center

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is currently looking for a 31-year-old male who escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center (KCC) on Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathan Taylor is described as a 5'9" white male, weighing 201 lbs, and having brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.
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