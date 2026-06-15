KENOSHA — Thursday night's powerful storm swept through Kenosha County — knocking down trees, taking out power lines and leaving a trail of damage that residents are still cleaning up today.

The City of Kenosha has already received nearly 400 requests for storm debris pickup — and is asking residents for patience as crews work through the collection list. Due to the high volume of requests and a significant amount of material requiring collection, pickup may continue into next week in some areas.

Watch: Kenosha offers storm debris pickup for residents; city receives nearly 400 requests

Kenosha County continues debris cleanup

For John Passarelli, who has lived in his Kenosha home for 32 years, Thursday's storm was unlike anything he has ever experienced here.

"It took me two trips, just to cut the top and bring it to the dump," Passarelli said. "I've been here, in this particular house, for 32 years and have never seen anything like that."

Passarelli says he is grateful the damage to his home was not worse — but the cleanup has been significant. He has been working to clear debris and branches from his property since the storm hit.

Across Kenosha, city crews are also working to clear fallen branches and address storm damage in public areas as part of the cleanup effort.

If you have storm debris — here is what you need to know:

• Call 262-653-4050 to be placed on the curbside collection list

• Be prepared to describe the size and quantity of your debris when you call so crews can plan accordingly

• Collection is underway but may continue into next week in some areas due to high demand

City officials are encouraging residents not to wait — the sooner you call the sooner crews can get to your property.

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