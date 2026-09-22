Kenosha family mourns man killed in Kenosha tavern shooting, police body camera shows shootout that followed

KENOSHA, Wis. — Friends and family gathered outside Shenanigans Bar in Kenosha Monday to remember 33-year-old Antero "Casper" Medina, who was shot and killed there Sunday night. The memorial included small ghost figures — a nod to his longtime nickname.

Kenosha police say officers responded to Shenanigans Bar & Grill near 52nd Street and 25th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found Medina suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

Medina's sisters, Alexa Flores and Marisela Neave, described their younger brother as an upbeat father of three who had a gift for bringing people together.

"You know, he was Casper the Friendly Ghost. He got that name, that nickname,when he was little," Flores said. "Everywhere he went. You just see him laughing, dancing, just goofy. That was just always him, and that's how he got a lot of people to like him."

Alexa Flores

As additional officers arrived, police say the suspect ambushed two Kenosha police officers outside the bar, firing shots at them and striking their squad cars. Dash and body camera video captured officers pulling up as the shootout began.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was later taken into custody. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton identified the suspect as Adam Threlkeld, 45, a Milwaukee resident. Patton said he does not believe Threlkeld had a prior relationship with Medina.

Chief Patton said that Threlkeld has an extensive criminal history, including arrests for sexual assault, strangulation, suffocation, exposing himself to a child, battery, disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, and burglary.

"He was most recently arrested in Milwaukee in connection with an allegation involving battering a Milwaukee police officer while armed with a knife; that matter remains open and pending, and the suspect has been out and released from custody, awaiting the conclusion of that case," Patton said. "This incident underscores the dangers that law enforcement officers can encounter when responding to calls involving individuals who may have significant criminal history."

The two officers who were involved in the shootout were not injured. Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

As the family grieves, Neave said their focus is on Medina's three children.

"That's our number one priority for us. It's his kids," Neave said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and support Medina’s three children.

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