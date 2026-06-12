Kenosha County roads closed due to downed power lines

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County authorities are reporting road closures due to downed power lines.

State Highway 142 is closed between County Highway MB South (152nd Avenue) and County Highway MB North (136th Avenue). U.S. Highway 45 northbound is closed at 9th Street.

The roadways are expected to remain closed for an extended period. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

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