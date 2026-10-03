Kenosha County man seriously injured in crash during sober motorcycle ride, family seeks community support

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County man is on a ventilator after a serious crash during a ride with the sober motorcycle group Recovered Souls.

Shawn Hull had struggled with alcohol addiction but is now more than five months sober. Shawn invited his brother, Eric Hull, on a ride with the group.

"I haven't seen him this happy in many, many years; he has reconnected with his son, and it just makes it so much worse because of how good he was doing," Eric said.

TMJ4 Eric Hull, Shawn's brother

Close to the start of the ride, Shawn was involved in a serious crash.

"I've just saw a puff of dust and smoke," said Eric. "To see that it was my brother there, laying on the ground — it was too much to handle."

Shawn's son, Alexander Hull, said Shawn was airlifted to the hospital and has been on a ventilator since the crash.

"He is fighting. You can see whenever he is trying to take a breath, it shows," Alexander said.

TMJ4 Alexander Hull, Shawn's son

Alexander knows the road to recovery will be long.

"To not only get out of the hospital, but that whole journey afterward is going to be long," Alexander said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help.

"The way me and Shawn were raised, we got everything on our own," said Eric. "It is hard to ask for help. It is hard for me, and I know it would be hard for him to ask for anything. He don't want nothing from anybody, so any kind of donation or help would just accelerate his recovery."

The family is praying for Shawn and hopes he can get back on his motorcycle and continue building upon his newfound sobriety.

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