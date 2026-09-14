Kenosha County district attorney Xavier Solis has law license suspended

KENOSHA — The law license for Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis has been suspended, TMJ4 has confirmed.

A memo issued from the Supreme Court of Wisconsin said that Solis' license was suspended, effective Monday, Sept. 14, for "willfully failing to cooperate with one or more OLR investigations into alleged misconduct."

The OLR is the Office of Lawyer Regulation and assists the Wisconsin Supreme Court in "supervising the practice of law and protecting the public from misconduct by lawyers."

Under Wisconsin law, district attorneys must hold a law license to be in the role.

TMJ4 News reporter Ryan Jenkins spoke by phone with an employee of the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office, who said Deputy District Attorney Rosa Delgado is currently serving as acting district attorney.

It remains unclear what the suspension means for Solis' status as the elected Kenosha County district attorney. However, while his law license is suspended, Solis cannot practice law or perform the legal duties of a prosecutor.

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