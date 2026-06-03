'It's a step in the right direction': Kenosha community pushes for Pride Month resolution

KENOSHA — On Tuesday, the Kenosha County Human Services Committee will vote on a resolution to officially recognize June as Pride Month in Kenosha County. If passed in committee, it would go immediately to the full County Board for a vote the same evening.

The last time Kenosha County officially recognized Pride Month was in May 2021 — five years ago.

The resolution was co-authored by Supervisor Knezz and Supervisor Sarah Kirby, who says the vote is about more than just a proclamation.

"I think it's really important to reaffirm the struggles the LGBTQIA+ community has encountered throughout history," Kirby said. "Seeing a lot of protections being rolled back — seeing a lot of hatred towards the community. Even if it's just affirming that there have been a lot of struggles, we need to stand in solidarity."

Watch: Kenosha community pushes for Pride Month resolution

Push to recognize Pride Month in Kenosha

Kirby says hearing people in power express support for the community carries a weight that cannot be understated.

"Hearing people in power say we support you, we care about you — you really can't put value on that," she said.

Chelsea Vecchione, the owner of The Final Girl, rallied her community to show up and speak in support of the resolution after seeing the call to action on Facebook.

"When I opened the bar, I didn't label it as a gay bar — it's just a safe space for the community," Vecchione said. "It's 2026 — we should already be recognized."

Vecchione says passing the resolution would be a meaningful step forward for Kenosha.

"It would strengthen the community, I think it would be a step in the right direction that Kenosha definitely needs," she said.

TMJ4 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip