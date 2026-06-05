Kenosha community members call for revote after county Pride Month resolution fails on tie vote

KENOSHA — A resolution that would have recognized June as Pride Month in Kenosha County failed on a tie vote Tuesday night, and community members who packed the meeting to speak in support are now calling for another attempt.

WATCH: Kenosha County Pride Month resolution fails on tie vote, community members say 'it should have been a simple thing'

Resolution to recognize June as Pride Month fails

The resolution asked for a symbolic recognition of Pride Month. It failed two to two at the Kenosha County Human Services Committee.

Supervisor Tim Stocker — who voted no — cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act as his reason.

"In my opinion this resolution actually violates the spirit and the wording of Title VI — and that's very concerning to me," Stocker said. "You're not allowed to discriminate by sexual orientation — and this is a sexual orientation issue. You're excluding others — and you can discriminate by lifting up a group or putting them down — it's both."

We reached out to Supervisor Stocker and Supervisor Erin Decker — who also voted no — for further comment on their reasoning. Neither responded.

Community organizer Joshua Maglasang was in the room when the vote failed.

"People were pouring their souls out — talking about very personal, almost traumatic upbringings and to see the apathy from our leaders in that room, that just shows there is more work to be done," Maglasang said.

Community members like Arian Antczak, reached out to us sad to see this resolution did not pass.

"That resolution was written so that it would be a small thing — so that it would be easy to pass," Antczak said. "We weren't even asking for the flag to be raised. Just a really basic acknowledgment. It should have been a simple thing."

Community member Grant Pitts says the vote does not reflect where Kenosha stands as a whole.

"All of Kenosha benefits when we pass a resolution to recognize June as Pride Month — all of us are strengthened and brought together when we do something like that," Pitts said.

The last time Kenosha County officially recognized Pride Month was five years ago in 2021. Community members say they hope to see this resolution pass in the future.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip