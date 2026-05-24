Inmate dies in Kenosha County Jail; Racine County Sheriff's Office to investigate

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man who was an inmate at the the Kenosha County Jail died on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the man was found unresponsive in the medical ward dorm at the Kenosha County Jail around 8:12 a.m. on May 24.

The release says medical staff and correctional staff responded immediately to try to save his life. The Kenosha Fire Department and other sworn personnel were also called to assist, the release adds.

Despite attempts to save the man's life, first responders pronounced him dead inside the jail.

“On behalf of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said in a statement.

"Any death in our custody is taken with the utmost seriousness. Our thoughts are with the family as they face this loss, and we remain committed to ensuring this incident is fully and independently investigated," Sheriff Zoerner continued.

The release explains that it is the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office's policy to request an outside law enforcement agency to conduct an independent investigation following any serious incident inside a Kenosha County detention facility, including an inmate death.

As part of this policy, the release says that the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office notified the Racine County Sheriff’s Office which responded to the jail and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

According to the release, the name of the inmate who died is not being disclosed to the public.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says more information about this death will be released as appropriate and when it becomes available.

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