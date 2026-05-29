'I would do it again in a heartbeat': Kenosha woman performs CPR after fatal crash with alleged drunk driver

KENOSHA — A Kenosha woman was going to her front door to get her pizza delivery on Monday afternoon when she heard a crash — and ran out in her bare feet to perform CPR on a stranger.

A criminal complaint reveals the suspected drunk driver had been drinking since noon that same day.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Monday, May 25 — Kenosha Police responded to a crash at 60th Street and 19th Avenue.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Archie Heath Sr. ran a stop sign and slammed into a motorcycle carrying two people. The female passenger was killed. The male driver remains in critical condition.

Saedy Kugler was steps away when it happened.

"I opened the door — the delivery driver was yelling call 911," Kugler said. "I stepped out with my bare feet and I looked over — I saw the accident. I saw two people on the ground and I heard people yelling — she's dead."

Kugler — who is CPR certified — ran to the victim.

"I got down — she was not breathing. I checked for a pulse and I immediately started administering CPR," Kugler said. "I just gave compressions as hard and fast as I could until EMS arrived."

According to the criminal complaint — people who live with Heath told officers he had been consuming alcohol beginning at approximately noon that same day. One of them specifically told Heath not to drive before he left.

Prosecutors say Heath's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Heath also has a prior OWI conviction from 2005 — which is why he now faces a Class C Felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle — carrying up to 40 years in prison.

For Kugler — the experience will stay with her forever.

"It was really scary, I was running on adrenaline, shaking the whole time," she said. "But I knew what to do. I have so much love in my heart — I have love for the woman I attempted CPR on and for her family. I did what I could and I would do it again in a heartbeat."

Heath remains in custody.

We will continue to follow this case as it develops.

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