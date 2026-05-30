'I love you son': Father shares heartbreaking message after Kenosha teen killed days before graduation

KENOSHA, Wis. — He was days away from graduation. Now his dad has a message every parent needs to hear.

An Indian Trail High School senior was killed in a single vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie in the early morning hours of Tuesday — just days before graduation. His family and the community that loved him are coming together to make sure his story is never forgotten.

WATCH: Father shares heartbreaking message after Kenosha teen killed days before graduation

Father shares heartbreaking message after Kenosha teen killed days before graduation

Abraham Gloria — known to everyone who loved him as Javy — was days away from walking across the graduation stage when his life was cut short. Saturday June 6th would have been his graduation day. Friday was supposed to be his last day of school.

Carla Martinez says Javy was the kind of person who made everyone around him better.

"He was goofy and he enjoyed his friends — he was loyal to who he was loyal to," Martinez said. "He was a good kid. A very good kid. Very smart."

For his father Abraham — the grief is immeasurable. But through his pain — he has a message for every parent watching tonight.

"Dads — break the routine that you were brought up with," Abraham said. "I told my son every time he left, every time he went to work — I love you — I kissed him. You guys need to change it and show your kids that you love them. Make sure they know. Say I love you son. I love you daughter."

The community is already showing up for Javy's family. Waterfront Warehouse — where Javy worked — is holding a fundraiser in his honor on Wednesday June 3rd. Donating 10 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to dine in or carry out — and to wear a bandana in Javy's honor, just like he always did.

"He was always always rocking a bandana here — so we wanna continue that tradition and keep that legacy alive," said Kimberly Schultz of Waterfront Warehouse.

Javy's family has started a GoFundMe — to cover funeral expenses and to bring awareness to men's mental health in his honor. Abraham says his son will be at that graduation ceremony in spirit.

"He'll be there with us," he said. "Everybody loved him — all his teachers always talked very kindly of him. He was very good in school for the longest time."

To donate to Javy's family GoFundMe — visit this website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip