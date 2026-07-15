'I deserve justice for my son': Kenosha mother marks two years since son's unsolved murder

KENOSHA — Two years after Kenny Davidson was shot and killed in Kenosha, his mother is still waiting for justice. And she is not giving up.

On June 14, 2024, Kenosha Police responded to a shooting near 36th Avenue and 47th Street. Kenny Davidson was killed. To this day — no arrests have been made. Kenosha Police told TMJ4 News there is nothing new to report at this time.

His mother, Yolanda McKenzie, has organized balloon releases, a peace walk, a color run, and a press conference with KPD — all to keep her son's name alive and push for answers.

Watch: Kenosha mother marks two years since son's unsolved murder

Kenosha mother marks 2 years since son's unsolved murder

"It's been two years — it's disheartening, it's sad," McKenzie said. "If it was their loved one, if it was their child — they would want justice. They would want to know some information."

She described Kenny as someone who showed up for everyone around him.

"He was a good man. If he rocked with you, he rocked with you — he gave you the shirt off his back," McKenzie said. "He didn't deserve what happened to him that night — and it needs to stay in everybody's mind and memory."

McKenzie says she is pleading with anyone who may have seen something that night to come forward.

"Maybe somebody seen something that night. Maybe something will jog your memory," she said. "I deserve justice for my son."

If you have any information about Kenny Davidson's murder — no matter how small — call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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