KENOSHA — Right in the heart of downtown Kenosha, one family’s story of immigration, sacrifice and passion has been shaping this community for nearly five decades.

The U.S. Taekwondo Academy has been open since 1978 — 48 years of teaching self-confidence, respect, discipline and focus to generations of Kenosha families. Behind that legacy is a remarkable journey that started in Korea and found its home right here.

WATCH: How a Korean family’s dream became a 48-year taekwondo legacy in Kenosha

How a Korean family’s dream became a 48-year taekwondo legacy in downtown Kenosha

Grandmaster Koang Woong Kim, who died last year, was not just the founder of the academy. He was one of the founding fathers of taekwondo in the U.S. Olympics, involved in nearly every Olympic Games from Seoul to Beijing.

His son, second-generation Grandmaster Jon Kim, is now carrying that legacy forward.

“My parents came here originally from Chicago to find a better life — and taekwondo has always been a passion of my father, to come here and put together a school and make something that is now world famous,” Jon said.

The journey to get here was anything but simple. Jon’s parents started in Korea, where coming to America required first spending five or six years in Germany to obtain a work visa. They landed in Chicago, where his father opened his first taekwondo studio before his mother’s desire for something quieter ultimately brought the family to Kenosha.

Today, the academy has taught generations of Kenosha families.

“I would say all the families from Kenosha — we’ve probably taught half of them,” Jon said. “We have three to four generations coming through. We’ve been in Kenosha going on five generations in total. It’s definitely an honor to serve Kenosha.”

Jon first connected with TMJ4 News at a Let’s Talk Kenosha community listening session in March, where he shared his family’s story. This month, he invited our reporter inside the academy to see that legacy firsthand.

The U.S. Taekwondo Academy is located in downtown Kenosha and welcomes anyone willing to walk through its doors.

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