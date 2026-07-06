'He's a hero': Kenosha man saves six lives through organ donation after being struck by a car

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man who was struck by a car while walking to work last month saved six lives through organ donation, and his family is sharing his story for the community to know his name.

Wilbert Toto — a devoted father of two daughters ages 9 and 17 — was struck by a vehicle last month during severe storms in Kenosha. He was 46 years old. He worked two to three jobs at a time for 26 years. When his family decided to donate his organs, he gave six people a second chance at life. His heart is now beating in Pennsylvania. His other organs are across the country.

One of those six people is the father of Evelyn Danecki — who had been waiting years for a kidney while Evelyn delivered his dialysis at home four times a week.

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"This man had just turned 46 years old — he was on his way to work — walking across the street," Danecki said. "You don't expect something like this to happen. Wilbert being a match for my dad was mind-blowing, and how seamlessly his surgery went, it was like it was divine."

For Kristina Toto, Wilbert's ex-wife and the mother of his two daughters, the grief is layered with gratitude.

"We're feeling like no one in the world heard us, but you did, so thank you," Kristina said. "Whoever got his heart is one of the luckiest people on the planet right now. I just want to hug them. What he was was a wonderful father, a great friend, a hard worker and somebody who gave his life to other people."

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash. According to the crash report, Wilbert was crossing during severe weather conditions when he was struck. The driver had the green light.

A memorial fund has been set up for Wilbert's two daughters. To donate, visit this website.

If you have ever considered becoming an organ donor — Wilbert Toto's story is a reminder of what that decision can mean.

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