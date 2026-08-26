KENOSHA, Wis. — A 20-year-old Kenosha resident celebrated the grand opening of his community movie exchange called "Logan's Free Blockbuster" with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kenoshan starts his own Free Blockbuster, honors late grandfather's video store legacy

The idea was inspired by Logan Kelley's love of movies and his late grandfather, who owned Mr. Video, one of the first video store chains in Wisconsin and Illinois. Since the story was first shared in mid-July, Kelley's family says they've seen many more Kenosha residents stopping by to check out the movie exchange.

WATCH: Free Blockbuster movie exchange in Kenosha marks grand opening with ribbon cutting

Free Blockbuster movie exchange in Kenosha marks grand opening with ribbon cutting

"Just trying to share physical media because obviously physical media is extremely important," Kelley said. "You know, with streaming, if you buy something off streaming, they can take it away at any time without your permission and then you don't own it. With movies you can physically, you own it forever."

The free Blockbuster is listed on the National Free Blockbuster Map and is one of only a handful of locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

To visit or follow updates, search Logan's Free Blockbuster on Facebook and Instagram.

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