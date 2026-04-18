Fox River in New Munster expected to crest at 15.8 feet on Sunday

NEW MUNSTER — The Fox River is expected to crest in New Munster at 15.8 feet Sunday evening or overnight, the City of Burlington announced in a statement on Saturday.
Due to the flooding, some roads and parks are closed. Residents are advised not to drive around the barricades in closed-off areas.
Due to the strong water currents, people are also advised against boating on the Fox River at this time.
The Racine County Emergency Management has been working with the City of Burlington and Racine County resources to provide sandbags for public use at the 600 block of Maryland Avenue.
The American Red Cross has basement clean up kits available for residents who are dealing with flooded basements.
Any residential homes that have been impacted by the flooded roadways can temporarily park their vehicles on the Festival Grounds off of Maryland Avenue.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.