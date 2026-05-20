KENOSHA — A $500,000 signature bond was set for a Kenosha father charged in connection with the deaths of his three children, who died in an apartment fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Joshua Kannin faces three counts of child neglect following a months-long investigation. Rylee, Connor, and Alena Kannin died in a fire at an apartment in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue. Investigators noted there were no working smoke detectors in the home. They say Kannin had removed his smoke detector because it was malfunctioning.

At his initial hearing, the children's mother asked for the highest bond possible.

"Since that night, my life has been shattered in ways that I cannot fully put into words. Every single day I wake up knowing my children are gone, and I no longer get to hear their voices or hold them."

Watch: Father charged in deaths of 3 children in Kenosha Thanksgiving Day fire has $500K signature bond set

$500,000 bond set for father charged in fire that killed children

Kannin's defense attorney, Patrick Cafferty, pushed back on the state's request.

"The purpose of bail is not to punish someone. He's presumed innocent. He has the right to jury trial at this time. The request of the state has no basis in reality. Absolutely none, whatsoever."

Kannin is due back in court next month. Because he was granted a signature bond, he will not have to pay the $500,000 as long as he complies with the court's orders.

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