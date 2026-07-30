Emergency crews search water at Villa Marina Docks in Kenosha

Emergency crews were actively searching the water Thursday afternoon at Villa Marina Docks near the Kenosha North Pier lighthouse in Kenosha County.
Multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, have surrounded the perimeter of the marina. Personnel in boats are moving through the water, and divers in full gear are also on scene.
Watch: Emergency crews at Villa Marina Docks:
Witnesses at the scene said they think that someone may have jumped in.
The road leading to the marina is blocked off with emergency vehicles, and crews remain on standby.
The Kenosha Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment. The search is ongoing.
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