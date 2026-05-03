Bystander rescues driver from burning car after Kenosha County crash

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — The Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, along with the Town of Wheatland Fire Department and the Town of Randall Fire Department, responded to a head-on vehicle collision on the 5700 block of S. 83rd on Saturday morning.

While Tom Nevala and his wife were driving towards Burlington to buy a camper, smoke caught their attention.

“I didn’t see it happen but I saw all this smoke. I couldn’t even figure out what all this smoke was,” Nevala said.

TMJ4 TOM NEVALA/ KENOSHA COUNTY RESIDENT

He had come across a head-on crash in Wheatland that emergency crews say happened just after 10 a.m. along the 5700 block of Highway 83.

According to a press release from Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, multiple agencies were called to the scene where two vehicles collided, leaving one car fully engulfed in flames and another with a person trapped inside.

"I kind of pulled over right away,” he said.

He and his wife stopped and Nevala ran toward the closest vehicle. Inside that first vehicle, he found a driver who was trapped and unable to get out.

“The front door wouldn’t open, but I looked inside the back door and I could see the one girl,” Nevala said.

He said driver was alone and calling for help.

Nevala says he told her help was coming, pointing out that someone nearby was already calling 911 as emergency crews were still en route to what would become a complex rescue scene involving multiple fire departments and two medical helicopters.

“I will help you. I said the ambulance is coming, because I could see the guy over there calling 911,” he said.

As he tried to keep her calm, the situation around them was quickly changing. Fire crews would later describe arriving to a scene with two patients in the roadway, one trapped inside a vehicle, and another car already fully engulfed in flames.

TOM NEVALA Photo of burning vehicle

Nevala says he started noticing that danger building in real time.

“The flames were starting to build at the front of the car,” he said.

That’s when the driver told him she was hurt and could no longer stay inside.

“As soon as she said that I said okay, we got to go now,” Nevala said.

He pulled her out through the back seat and carried her away from the vehicle, moving her across the roadway just before conditions worsened. He and his wife then grabbed a sleeping bag from their car to keep her warm as they waited for help.

Fire officials later confirmed crews worked for nearly an hour to free a trapped patient while another vehicle burned fully on scene. Two people were eventually flown to Froedtert in Milwaukee in critical condition, while a third was transported locally in stable condition.

“It just happened so fast. They were yelling fire and everyone was getting nervous and I’m like, what am I going to do,” he said.

At one point, he says he thought about how close everything felt to becoming even worse.

“I was afraid to hurt her because you can only imagine when someone’s in pain,” Nevala said. “I’m just thinking this fire is going to blow up in my face."

Still, he says he never questioned going in.

“I always told myself if I come across a situation like that I’m not going to be afraid. I’m gonna be that guy to just get in there and do what I gotta do,” he said.

Nevala says he has been in contact with the driver’s family, including her mother, sister, and a friend, who are keeping him updated on her condition as she continues to recover.

Looking back, Nevala says he doesn’t see it as a choice—just something he felt he had to do in the moment.

“It’s an easy decision. Even with the flames in my face I don’t care. I couldn’t see anybody go through that. Yeah, I would do it again,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted tothis platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies allreporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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