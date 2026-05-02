Two in critical condition, one in stable condition following head-on collision in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — The Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, along with the Town of Wheatland Fire Department and the Town of Randall Fire Department, responded to a head-on vehicle collision on the 5700 block of S. 83rd on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, first responders found two people lying in the roadway, one person trapped and pinned inside a vehicle, and a second vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity, two medical helicopters from Flight for Life were requested.

KSTU

Fire crews began an extrication operation to free a female who was trapped. The extrication lasted around 57 minutes due to the extensive damage that was caused.

Two people were transported via the Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee in critical condition.

Both patients received life-saving interventions, including the administration of blood products.

A third person was transported to Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, and was reported as being in stable condition.

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