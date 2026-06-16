KENOSHA — A 20-year-old Kenosha man is dead after a minibike he was riding collided with a box truck Tuesday at 60th Street and 13th Avenue.

Kenosha Police responded to the crash at approximately 12:16 p.m. after initial reports indicated a child may have been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival — officers located the 20-year-old and immediately began rendering aid. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was the only person injured in the crash.

According to investigators — the man was operating a non-street-legal minibike westbound on 60th Street when a box truck traveling in the same direction initiated a northbound turn onto 13th Avenue. The minibike collided with the box truck.

Watch: 20-year-old killed after minibike collides with box truck at Kenosha intersection

20-year-old killed after minibike collides with box truck at Kenosha intersection

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation. The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was activated and is currently processing the scene and collecting evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim has not yet been officially released.

TMJ4 News Kenosha County reporter Glenda Valdes was at the scene shortly after the crash and captured video of officers and MCAT investigators processing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department.

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