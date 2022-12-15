In-Depth: Mental health and the holiday season

Within the past week, we’ve seen several mental health crises end tragically both locally and nationally.

The upcoming holidays can be a joy-filled season, but it can also be an especially challenging time of the year for those who are impacted by mental illness. Milwaukee psychotherapist Vanessa Minor says she knows it’s far from the happiest time of the year for everyone.

"This time of year is historically difficult for many people and it's just further worsened for those who have struggled with depression, anxiety, maybe suicidal ideation,” she said.

A National Alliance on Mental Illness (N.A.M.I) study found 64 percent of people with mental illness report the holidays make their conditions worse.

Minor says it can be the added pressure of planning and buying presents under tight budgets, to gathering with family when relationships are strained.

"Just with the added layer of the pandemic, financial stressors, seasonal depression or seasonal mood disorders, so I think there is a lot of different factors that are making things challenging for people,” she said.

This holiday season comes as the demand for therapy is soaring nationwide. The American Psychological Association says 6 in 10 practitioners report they no longer have openings for new patients. Minor says her practice is seeing it firsthand.

"It's unfortunate and I wish we had a better solution, but for those who are struggling, I hope that that won't be a barrier to reaching out,” she said.

Those who are struggling mentally or emotionally can find free help through Wisconsin Lifeline by calling or texting 9-8-8.

"We've definitely seen pretty significant growth coming in in the last five months with our volume increasing pretty significantly,” said Wisconsin Lifeline Program Manager Shelly Missal.

Missal says call volumes shot up once their phone line transitioned to three digits in July. She says nearly 5,000 calls were answered in October which more than doubled amounts from earlier this year.

Missal says it’s a critical resource for those who are contemplating suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among Wisconsinites between the ages of 10 and 44, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. But as Missal points out, Wisconsin Lifeline therapists help people through any sort of struggle.

"Only about 30 percent of our calls pertain to suicide or homicide in any way so 70 percent of the people we're talking to are having those other issues,” she said. “They’re having relationship issues, financial issues, school issues, just difficulty dealing with whatever’s happening in their day-to-day lives.”

N.A.M.I. says there are several ways to improve your mood and health during the holidays. Get regular exercise, eat healthy and on a regular basis, make sleep a priority, focus on positive thoughts, and try relaxing activities such as breathing exercises.

