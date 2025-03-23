In a March Madness reboot, BYU is back in Sweet 16 with 91-89 victory over Wisconsin

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin's John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory Saturday that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 — the days of Jimmer Fredette.

Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desparate comeback down the stretch. But trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the Cougars to escape.

Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness.

Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

BYU will play Alabama or St. Mary's next Thursday in Newark at the East Regional.

