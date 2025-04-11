MILWAUKEE — An increasing number of international students in Wisconsin are grappling with the news that their student visas have been revoked.

Related content: College students respond to visa terminations affecting Wisconsin international student

In total, an estimated 51 students across the state are facing this reality, including 13 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

Josh Flint, a UWM student studying social work, expressed the emotional toll this situation has taken on him and his peers.

“It’s deeply disheartening. To know it's going on in UW schools, to have immigrant friends, and hear them worry about if something might happen to them—it's kind of surreal,” Flint said.

The uncertainty surrounding the visa revocations has left many students questioning what comes next. Flint voiced the collective anxiety felt by countless international students, who are now left to ponder their future in the United States.

TMJ4 brought questions and concerns regarding visa revocations to Jason Sager, an immigration attorney who specializes in helping international students navigate the intricacies of visa regulations.

Watch: Immigration attorney addresses concerns as student visa revocations surge

Immigration attorney addresses concerns as international student visa revocations surge

Sager explained that the visa revocation process is separate from the termination of a student’s legal status.

“The revocation of the visa is done by the State Department, while the determination of status is handled by Homeland Security. Even if a visa is revoked, it doesn’t automatically mean their legal status is terminated,” he said.

Sager noted that the process for terminating legal status typically requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue a court date, where they must prove the student poses a risk to national security.

“What’s extraordinary right now is that universities aren’t informed of the reasons for the visa revocations, and students are left in the dark as well,” he added.

This lack of communication has led to confusion among students, many of whom are forced to decide whether to stay and risk dealing with ICE, or to leave voluntarily.

“There’s a fear that the government is coercing them to return home voluntarily, threatening detention or deportation if they do not comply,” Sager warned.

As more than 50 international students across Wisconsin confront this uncertainty, Flint emphasized the importance of advocacy.

“Anything we can do to show our discontent in this and protect our people,” he stated.

The situation remains fluid, and students at UWM and beyond are committed to supporting one another as they navigate these circumstances.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error