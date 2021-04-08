Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Milwaukee in July, tickets go on sale April 9

MILWAUKEE — A popular, immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the Wisconsin Center and tickets go on sale on April 9.

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience will be coming to the Wisconsin Center. The popular art exhibit was recently in Chicago and had been sold out for months prior. It comes to the Wisconsin Center on July 9.

The experience, created by Mathiew St-Arnaud, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's artwork.

Tickets go on sale on April 9 at 9 a.m.

Guests will be able to attend the exhibit on timed entry and will be physically distanced inside. Masks will be required, the exhibit said.

The exhibit uses "cutting-edge projection technology" and "takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work."

