Immersive Nutcracker experience now open at the Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An immersive Nutcracker experience has come to Milwaukee and is open now!

The Wisconsin Center has been taken over by The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, an experience bound to leave you feeling the magic of the season.

The fully immersive experience is similar to Immersive Van Gogh, it's a way to experience the holiday tale "The Nutcracker" in a new and reimagined way.

According to the event's website, visitors will hear iconic songs like "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "The March of the Toys." There are special effects, immersive projections, photo ops, and even a life-sized nutcracker.

There's a total of 500,000 cubic feet of immersive displays and magic.

Tickets are available now for about $30. To learn more and to get tickets, click here.

