MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is hosting a week-long program to help high school students from underrepresented communities learn about commercial real estate.

NAIOP Wisconsin and Marquette University College of Business Administration’s Center for Real Estate are partnering to host the program.

Students are learning on university grounds July 17-22.

They will learn the ins and outs of buying and selling commercial real estate. It will "feature instruction from one of the top real estate programs in the country, as well as the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in tangible and hands-on experiences through site visits and intentional interactions with local real estate professionals," according to a statement from organizers.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton will be a guest speaker during the program.

