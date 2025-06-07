'I’m ready to move forward': Local family feels closer to justice after suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — The family of Beverly Fair feels one step closer to justice after a suspect was charged Friday, months after a hit-and-run took her life.

Fair, 70, was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother whose loss has left a profound impact on her family.

"We just take it day by day. This type of grief is painful," Fair's daughter, Shyla Deacon, told TMJ4.

On January 4, Fair's grandson was driving her home when another car crashed into them near the intersection of North 34th Street and West Lloyd Street in Milwaukee.

Donte Miller faces a list of criminal charges, including second-degree reckless homicide in connection to the collision. Miller was arrested in March on separate charges.

Deacon has been leaning on her faith. She is focused on supporting her son, who was driving Fair home at the time of the crash.

“He’s hanging in there. We’re working with him on therapy and reiterating our love," Deacon stated.

Miller was not present for his initial appearance on Friday. His defense attorney, Michael Cerniglia, not seen on camera, said Miller refused to talk to him. Cerniglia raised concerns about his competency.

The court commissioner stated that correctional officers based on his (Miller's) behavior, sent him back to his housing unit. A deputy attempted to have him come to make his initial appearance, and he essentially refused to go to court.

A criminal complaint states Milwaukee Police were following a BMW on January 4th after noticing it did not have a front plate. MPD says Miller sped away and ignored a stop sign, went over a slight incline in the road, where officers temporarily lost sight of him, before colliding with the car carrying Fair and her grandson.

Surveillance video showed Miller at his apartment 26 minutes after the crash.

Authorities say the BMW's VIN, a cellphone, and car records later found at Miller's apartment led them to the 30-year-old who did not have a valid driver's license.

Investigators collected DNA samples that indicate a strong support for Miller.

At the time of the January crash, Miller was out on a $2,000 cash bail related to a pending felony case from 2022 related to fleeing and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The conditions of his bond in that incident were that he not drive without a valid driver's license or commit any other crimes. Miller had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Despite the devastating loss, Fair's husband of 47 years and her family hope Miller finds a way to do good as he is held accountable.

"I know he's afraid. He doesn't know what's ahead," Charles Fair told TMJ4. "I don't hate him. I pray for him. I pray for his family."

"If God can save us, he can save Donte Miller," Deacon said.

Miller's cash bond was set at $150,000. The court ordered Miller to undergo an examination by a doctor.

