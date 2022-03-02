Watch
Illinois' ex-House speaker Michael Madigan charged with racketeering

Seth Perlman/AP
FILE - Then Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday March 2, 2022, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 17:07:39-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades one of the nation’s most powerful state legislators, has been charged with racketeering and bribery.

Charging documents unsealed Wednesday accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.

Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats.

Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history. He was nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” for his insistence on strict party discipline.

