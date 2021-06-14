Watch
Illinois chemical plant explosion, fire prompt evacuations

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 12:00:48-04

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Emergency crews are battling massive fires at a northern Illinois chemical plant that exploded into flames.

The Monday morning explosion that sent huge plumes of thick black smoke into the air prompted officials to order an evacuation of residents and business to the south of Chemtool Inc., near Rockton.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The plant manufactures grease products, lubricants and other fluids.

Rockton is located in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles northwest of Chicago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

