Illegal fireworks likely to blame for Racine house fire on 4th of July

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Fire Department said illegal fireworks are likely to blame for a house fire on the Fourth of July.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 900 block of Kewaunee Ave. for a fire in an attic. The residents were outside and saw the fire coming from the home's roof. The smoke alarms inside the home were not working.

"It is highly probable that the fire was caused by an ignition source from illegal fireworks," the fire department said Thursday. "While the firefighters were on scene a constant sound of illegal, commercial grade fireworks could be seen and heard. The Racine Fire Department would like to emphasize that fireworks are very hot and that using them in populated areas is not safe for you or your neighbors. Please leave fireworks to the professionals."

The fire was put out within 35 minutes. The fire damage was limited to the attic with moderate damage to the underside of the roof, the fire department says. Damage is estimated to be worth $40,000.

No injuries were reported.

